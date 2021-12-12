Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of Calavo Growers worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after buying an additional 546,875 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,061,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $708.61 million, a P/E ratio of 97.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 280.49%.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.