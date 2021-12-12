Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 39.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 50,425 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDC opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

