Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDHY. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,732,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 548,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 340.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 143.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 352.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $53.80 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78.

