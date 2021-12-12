Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 12,958 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of American Software worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Software during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Software by 22.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Software during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Software by 2,476.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Software stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $785.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 0.65.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

