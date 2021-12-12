Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 196.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 142.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the second quarter worth about $34,010,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Telos by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after buying an additional 812,526 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telos by 31.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,053,000 after buying an additional 782,389 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Telos by 266.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after buying an additional 607,056 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TLS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $461,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,934.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,563 shares of company stock worth $3,932,055. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

