VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 1,428.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in VolitionRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in VolitionRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Thomas Butera bought 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.76. VolitionRx Limited has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

