Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $560,000 in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MicroVision by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,908,000 after buying an additional 7,696,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 36.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MicroVision by 110.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MicroVision by 111.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MicroVision by 499.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MicroVision news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 3.54. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MVIS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

