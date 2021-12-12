Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,143 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.