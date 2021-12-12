Private Advisor Group LLC Has $599,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after buying an additional 4,328,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after buying an additional 1,139,473 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,607 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,680,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after purchasing an additional 387,159 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE opened at $29.84 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

