Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,769 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,529,000 after buying an additional 100,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,616 shares of company stock worth $2,511,288. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $89.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

