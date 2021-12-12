iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 771.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 882.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

