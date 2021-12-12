iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Position Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.34% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,508,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,311,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 841,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,010,000 after buying an additional 61,038 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 486,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,856,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after buying an additional 63,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $95.53 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.94.

