Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Mesoblast worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 51.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 9.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MESO shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $799.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.27. Mesoblast Limited has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $17.21.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

