Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,207 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 25.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of ADV opened at $7.50 on Friday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $928.76 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

