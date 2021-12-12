Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 16,849 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,849 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 526.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74.

