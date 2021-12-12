Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,437 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Southwest Gas worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

