Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) reached a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 167450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Specifically, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,901.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.35 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

