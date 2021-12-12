Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Metropolitan Bank as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCB opened at $94.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $104.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.26.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

