Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 9,987 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of EDU opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.88. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

