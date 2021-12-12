Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $37.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNM. Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Core & Main from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $140,826,000. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

