Terex (NYSE:TEX) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.64.

Terex stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. Terex has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

