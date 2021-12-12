Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.47.

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 171,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 74,560 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

