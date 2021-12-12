Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.38.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS opened at $201.85 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,353 shares of company stock valued at $32,850,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.