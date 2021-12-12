Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Raised to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $151.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.42.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $133.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.90. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $135.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

