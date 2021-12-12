Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

CYTK opened at $36.10 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $265,974.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $1,196,408.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,683,661. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $1,319,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $86,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after buying an additional 169,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

