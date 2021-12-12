SVB Leerink Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $57.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PHR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Phreesia stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.39. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $386,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Phreesia by 44.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

