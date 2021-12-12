Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OOMA. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. Ooma has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $452.91 million, a P/E ratio of -190.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ooma by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ooma by 390.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ooma by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 104,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 4.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

