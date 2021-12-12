Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in 8X8 were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $1,522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 304,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 116,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $62,272.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $983,398. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Barclays started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

