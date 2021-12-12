Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.38 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 37,952 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Allegion were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 174.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE opened at $131.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,020. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

