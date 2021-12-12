BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,823 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 6,010,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,045,000 after acquiring an additional 449,928 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 111,644 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $851,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 121,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the period.

NYSE HYT opened at $12.04 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

