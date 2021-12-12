Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 614 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Polaris were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $106.43 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.80.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lowered their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

