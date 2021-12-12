Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Bank by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in National Bank by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NBHC shares. Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $43.65 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

