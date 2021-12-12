Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.06% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $591,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.79. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

