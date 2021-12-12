Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.42% of Arrow Financial worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial in the second quarter worth about $813,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $34.65 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $555.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

