Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,983 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avaya by 77.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,055,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avaya by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,782,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 805,297 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in Avaya by 7.0% during the second quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,760,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,257,000 after acquiring an additional 180,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Avaya by 84.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,445,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Avaya by 2,590.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter.

In other Avaya news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.91.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -73.37 and a beta of 1.48. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

