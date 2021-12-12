Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 20,725 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,431,000 after purchasing an additional 204,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 176,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,205,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,576,000 after purchasing an additional 148,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.15.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.