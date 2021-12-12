Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 42.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cimpress by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cimpress by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $71.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.51. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $70.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.41.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

