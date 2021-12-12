Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,832 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSI stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

