Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

NYSE:HASI opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.45. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.