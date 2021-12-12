Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $52.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LUV. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.33.

LUV opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -839.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.08. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

