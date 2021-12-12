Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.78.

CPB stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 30.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

