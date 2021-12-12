Andreas Wicki Sells 24,683 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $989,541.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $103,606.80.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $58,451.25.
- On Monday, November 15th, Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $1,498,048.00.
NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.71 and a beta of -0.05.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $3,921,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $3,934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 51.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 23,407 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $5,813,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
