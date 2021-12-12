Andreas Wicki Sells 24,683 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $989,541.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $103,606.80.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $58,451.25.

On Monday, November 15th, Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $1,498,048.00.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.71 and a beta of -0.05.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $3,921,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $3,934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 51.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 23,407 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $5,813,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

