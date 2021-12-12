Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $619.66 Million

Brokerages expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce $619.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $629.60 million and the lowest is $610.07 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $592.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 129,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.