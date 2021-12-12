PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Chairman David A. Lorber Buys 30,000 Shares

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 30,000 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PFX stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $107.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter valued at $1,818,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter valued at $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhenixFIN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About PhenixFIN

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

