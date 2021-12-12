Contrasting Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF)

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gibson Energy and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibson Energy 1.78% 17.43% 3.53% Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44%

This table compares Gibson Energy and Absolute Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibson Energy $3.69 billion 0.70 $90.56 million $0.60 29.37 Absolute Software $104.67 million 0.00 $10.64 million N/A N/A

Gibson Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gibson Energy and Absolute Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibson Energy 2 11 1 0 1.93 Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gibson Energy currently has a consensus price target of $24.14, suggesting a potential upside of 37.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Gibson Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share. Gibson Energy pays out 185.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Gibson Energy has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Absolute Software on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc. is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing. The Marketing segment involves in purchasing, selling, storing and optimizing of hydrocarbon products as part of supplying the Moose Jaw Facility and marketing its refined products, as well as part of supplying and driving volumes through the Company’s key infrastructure assets. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

