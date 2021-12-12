Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.66.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $44.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 60,052 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072,612 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,107,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 144,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

