Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 254.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,005 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of Hess Midstream worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HESM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hess Midstream by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 162,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. grew its position in Hess Midstream by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

HESM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

