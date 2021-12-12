Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 330.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 34.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

