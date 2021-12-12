Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.03 Million Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,693 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.12% of Caleres worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,384,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 33,406 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in Caleres by 254.6% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 80,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAL opened at $23.27 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $886.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $495,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $506,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,198. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

