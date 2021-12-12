Erste Group Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Hold

Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.06.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $344.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.18. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 18,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,498,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

